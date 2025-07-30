Helix Ensemble, live concert in Ockbrook
Helix Ensemble is returning to All Saints' Church in Ockbrook near Derby on Saturday 13th September, 7.30pm with a lovely programme of music that you will recognise, with many old favourites.
Bach Orchestral Suite No 2, Albinoni Concerto in F Major for Two Oboes, Elgar's popular Serenade for Strings and Britten's extraordinary Simple Symphony feature in our early autumn concert.
Please note that there is an Early Bird ticket offer of £12 for adult tickets (normally £15) if you book through the Helix email address [email protected] or Tel 07954 085009 during the weekend of August 30th/31st.
A programme and refreshments are included in the ticket price.