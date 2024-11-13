Hedgehog expert to visit Hathersage

By Lynden Hartmann
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:25 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 13:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In something of a coup for the area, one of the UK’s leading hedgehog experts will be visiting Hathersage this month. Renowned Author and Ecologist Hugh Warwick will be the guest speaker at a meeting of Hathersage Horticultural Society at the village Methodist Hall on November 21st

His books include ‘A Prickly Affair’ and ‘The Beauty in the Beast’ and Hugh regularly writes articles for national newspapers and magazines displaying an infectious enthusiasm for hedgehogs and that natural world in general.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The talk entitled Hedgehogs and their Conservation, starts at 7.30 and is open to all, members free, guests £3. Refreshments will be served.

He will be completing his visit to Hathersage with a visit to the village primary school the next day no doubt inspiring the next generation of nature lovers.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice