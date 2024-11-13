Hedgehog expert to visit Hathersage
His books include ‘A Prickly Affair’ and ‘The Beauty in the Beast’ and Hugh regularly writes articles for national newspapers and magazines displaying an infectious enthusiasm for hedgehogs and that natural world in general.
The talk entitled Hedgehogs and their Conservation, starts at 7.30 and is open to all, members free, guests £3. Refreshments will be served.
He will be completing his visit to Hathersage with a visit to the village primary school the next day no doubt inspiring the next generation of nature lovers.