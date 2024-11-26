Heatherton House Care Home welcomes Santa for their festive ‘Big Light Switch On’ celebration

Heatherton House Care Home is excited to announce a magical start to the holiday season with their 'Big Light Switch On' event on December 1.

The event will feature a special guest appearance by Santa Claus, who will be joining residents and the local community to switch on the Christmas lights and officially kick off the festive season at the home

This heartwarming celebration will include a countdown to the grand illumination of the Heatherton House Christmas tree, with Santa himself leading the charge. The home will be transformed into a festive wonderland, and everyone is invited to join in the holiday cheer.

In addition to the light switch-on, guests can look forward to festive music, live entertainment, and plenty of seasonal treats and drinks. The event is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate the joy of Christmas in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to have Santa with us to switch on our Christmas lights this year,” said staff at Heatherton House. “It’s such a special occasion for our residents and the local community, and we can’t wait to share in the festive spirit together.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone and making this holiday season extra magical.”

The 'Big Light Switch On' at Heatherton House is open to everyone, and the team looks forward to celebrating with the community.