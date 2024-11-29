Heartfelt Christmas Carol Concert in aid of SOBS Charity

Heartfelt Christmas Carol Concert in Ilkeston, where music and hope come together to support Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide.

The festive season is upon us, and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) is inviting the community to come together for a Christmas Carol Concert that promises an evening of warmth and unity.

This special event aims to raise much-needed funds for SOBS, a charity dedicated to supporting those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Tickets cost just £5, and every penny goes directly towards funding our vital services. It takes £50 to run one peer support session—a lifeline for those navigating the complex and isolating grief that follows a suicide loss.

SOBS plays a crucial role in providing compassionate, peer-led support groups across the country. These groups offer survivors a safe space to share their experiences and connect with others who truly understand.

Christmas can be an incredibly challenging time for those grieving a loss, especially through suicide. This concert is a chance to come together, reflect, and make a meaningful difference to those who need our support the most.

Date: Tuesday 19th December 2024Time: 7:00 - 8:30pmLocation: St Mary's Church Ilkeston, DE7 5HYTickets: £5 https://ow.ly/Iy3N50U5Y2U

Together, we can make this Christmas a time of hope for those in need.

How You Can Help:

Purchase a ticket or two—bring your friends and family!

Spread the word about the event to your local community.

Consider donating to help fund our life-changing services.

Sing in solidarity, spread love and help us raise awareness.