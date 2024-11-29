Heartfelt Christmas Carol Concert in aid of SOBS Charity
The festive season is upon us, and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) is inviting the community to come together for a Christmas Carol Concert that promises an evening of warmth and unity.
This special event aims to raise much-needed funds for SOBS, a charity dedicated to supporting those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Tickets cost just £5, and every penny goes directly towards funding our vital services. It takes £50 to run one peer support session—a lifeline for those navigating the complex and isolating grief that follows a suicide loss.
SOBS plays a crucial role in providing compassionate, peer-led support groups across the country. These groups offer survivors a safe space to share their experiences and connect with others who truly understand.
Christmas can be an incredibly challenging time for those grieving a loss, especially through suicide. This concert is a chance to come together, reflect, and make a meaningful difference to those who need our support the most.
Date: Tuesday 19th December 2024Time: 7:00 - 8:30pmLocation: St Mary's Church Ilkeston, DE7 5HYTickets: £5 https://ow.ly/Iy3N50U5Y2U
Together, we can make this Christmas a time of hope for those in need.
How You Can Help:
- Purchase a ticket or two—bring your friends and family!
- Spread the word about the event to your local community.
- Consider donating to help fund our life-changing services.
Sing in solidarity, spread love and help us raise awareness.