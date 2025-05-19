Health and Wellbeing opportunity

A special Public Talk on Calming the Anxious Mind, with internationally renowned meditation teacher, Kadam Bridget Heyes On Thursday 12th June, 7pm, at The Lecture Theatre, Chesterfield Library

These days anxiety seems to be endemic in our busy, stressful lives and often fractious world. This anxiety can have a debilitating and adverse effect on our well being and happiness. However we can learn ways to combat this anxiousness.

At this public talk Kadam Bridget will share special methods and ways of thinking that enable us to transform these anxious states of mind into something more peaceful and hopeful, helping us develop a calm inner strength and resilience.

Kadam Bridget is the UK National Spiritual Director for the New Kadampa Tradition of modern Buddhism. Her heartfelt and practical teachings are presented with warmth and humour, making them accessible to everyone.

Registration for this event is recommended.

Admission is £8 pre-booked, or £10 on the door.

There are group booking discounts available should you wish to book for your staff.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m, when complementary light refreshments will be available.

Below is a booking link, with options for both individual and group bookings:

The Lecture Theatre entrance is located on New Beetwell Street, opposite the coach drop off car park.

We very much appreciate your help in passing on this information to your Staff.

Please find attached pdfs of the event poster and flyer, incase they are of use.

If you require more information please contact:

Education programme co-ordinator, Kelsang Minche

This event is hosted by Heart Jewel Centre, a registered charity (1124913) located in Matlock Bath, offering classes on meditation and inner peace to the people in the Derbyshire Dales, NE Derbyshire and Amber Valley areas.