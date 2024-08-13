Head to Rhubarb Farm, Langwith for a family friendly day out
Rhubarb Farm, Langwith, near Mansfield, NG20 9DR, is open on Thursday, 15th August from 10.30am - 3.30pm.
The final opening this year for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme, Rhubarb Farm is a great place to visit for a day out.
Children's admission is free. Adults £3.
Take a tour with M.D. Jennie from 11am.
Telephone 01623 741210 to book.
Farm grown fresh produce for sale, together with exclusive merchandise.
Refreshments, home made cakes and scones in the cafe.
