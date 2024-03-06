Harnessing heart rate training for runners
This workshop talk will equip you with the knowledge and tools you need to take your performance to the next level.
This event is going to be based around harnessing heart rate training for Runners.
Whether you're a keen or not so keen runner, everyone is welcome.
The evening will be discussing training, endurance and speed, precision, tips and technique.
As usual, there will be a Q&A session so bring your questions or challenges to the table.
To book your FREE place, email [email protected] or call the clinic 01246 273848. Spaces are limited.
Location: The Parish Centre, 91 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. The event will be held inside the church building in the room to the left.