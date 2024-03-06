Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event is going to be based around harnessing heart rate training for Runners.

Whether you're a keen or not so keen runner, everyone is welcome.

The evening will be discussing training, endurance and speed, precision, tips and technique.

As usual, there will be a Q&A session so bring your questions or challenges to the table.

To book your FREE place, email [email protected] or call the clinic 01246 273848. Spaces are limited.