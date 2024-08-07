Harley Open 2024 now on show

The Harley Open 2024 is now on show, with 185 pieces from artists within 100 miles of the Harley Gallery on display.

The open art competition received over 1200 entries, with two rounds of judging needed to whittle the artworks down to the final 185 which are on show until October 13.

Works on show include “Peering thro’ the cracks” (above) - a portrait of childhood innocence by Derbyshire artist Martin Davis that was inspired by a day out on Cromer pier in the company of his granddaughter.

The grand prize of £2500, sponsored by the Harley Foundation, was awarded to Harriet Brady for her piece Summer Birthdays.

The exhibition features a wide range of artworks with an impressive variety of subjects, techniques and materials – from a still life of baked beans, to a tiny ceramic Elizabethan Gentleman.

This year, the Harley Open was selected by guest judge Selina Skipwith. Selina has curated numerous art exhibitions in the UK and abroad, including In Good Company at the Harley Gallery. She was the former Director and Keeper of Art of The Fleming Collection 1996-2014.

Selina Skipwith, guest judge at the Harley Open, said: “It was both a privilege and a daunting task to judge this year’s Harley Open exhibition. This is the largest ever Harley Open with 185 artworks showing, which is a testament to the quality and range of entries. I selected Harriet Brady’s Summer Birthdays as the winning artwork for its technical ability and artistic flair – I kept being drawn back to the painting and feeling as though I was part of the conversation.”

Lisa Gee, Director of The Harley Gallery and Foundation, said: “Selecting the artworks for an Open Exhibition is always a difficult business, but this year with over 1200 submissions to whittle down - it was truly a mammoth task.

"On display are the pieces that we felt made an interesting and engaging exhibition. The pieces that reflected our region, made us smile, had a distinctive voice, a personal feel, or amazing technical skill.”

Other prize winners include: Taylor Davies-King, winner of the Young Artist’s Prize; Graham Firth, whose artwork Between Breakfast and Brunch will be made into a limited-edition beer label by Welbeck Abbey Brewery; and Lucy Stevens, who was awarded a solo exhibition opportunity at Creswell Crags.

Visitors are invited to have their say by helping to choose the winner of the People’s Prize. You can vote for your favourite exhibit to win this £750 prize, sponsored by the Welbeck Estates Company, by visiting the gallery or heading to the website [https://harleyfoundation.org.uk/whats-on/event/the-harley-open-2024/].

Many of the works in the Harley Open Exhibition are for sale, providing an excellent opportunity to buy original art and support local artists. Own Art is available for purchases £100 - £2,500, and lets you spread the cost of your purchase over 10 or 20 months interest free.

The Harley Open is on show at the Harley Foundation, Nottinghamshire from 27 July – 13 October 2024.

The exhibition is free to enter and there is a large, free car park.

The Gallery is open Tuesday – Sunday. Please check www.harleyfoundation.org.uk for opening times.

The Harley Foundation is on the Welbeck estate, on the A60 south of Worksop. It is 15 minutes from both the A1 and M1.

The Harley Foundation is a charitable trust which supports the visual arts and crafts. It has created award-winning visitor attractions, a community of artist’s studios, and a vibrant event and education programme on the historic Welbeck estate.Visitor attractions include the award-winning Harley Gallery, which shows contemporary exhibitions and The Portland Collection, a museum showing the art collection created by the Dukes of Portland and their families over 400 years.The art spaces are accompanied by the gallery shop specialising in contemporary craft from leading names and emerging makers. Visitors can also enjoy an Art Trail through the Welbeck countryside, family activities, and an events programme that includes a monthly programme of talks. Free entry. Free parking. See www.harleyfoundation.org.uk for opening hours and current exhibitions.