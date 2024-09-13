Halloween outdoor market near Chesterfield

By Veronika Fletcher
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:40 BST
Shop local seasonal products for affordable prices. Halloween Market in Eckington will have FREE entertainment and treats for children.

School year has only just started and we are already planning the way how to celebrate the last day of Autumn school term.

Eckington Friday Market will be a special one for families with children as Eckington Parish Council will prepare FREE treats, crafts and competition for children. After school visit the craft stalls, bring our costume and collect Halloween treats. Market will be open until 4pm to ensure children will be able to enjoy the entertainment.

Beside, the Poppy Appeal will be launched on that day during the market hours. It will be the opening day to support Royal British Legion. The stall will be run by a group of volunteers and the profit goes to RBL.

Halloween Market in Eckingtonplaceholder image
Halloween Market in Eckington

To organise special market days, it requires help of volunteers and local Councillors. If you wish to become a volunteer during the special market days, please email [email protected] or call 01246 432770

Eckington Friday Market is run by Eckington Parish Council, and it is open every Friday, 9am - 2pm.

If you wish to become a trader, it is FREE of charge. Get in touch via email [email protected]

