Half Term seaside fun in Derbyshire
The event will run from Saturday 25th to Friday 31st May and will include traditional seaside fun, including Howard Brothers fun fair, a mini-beach, Punch ‘n Judy, bingo and craft activities.
Marvel at Professor Jon’s Flea Circus from 25th to 27th May or be amazed by the juggling shows performed by ‘Juggling Jim’ from 28th to 31st May.
Vintage tram rides will be in operation, offering amazing views of the Derwent Valley, and the usual exhibitions and woodland walk and sculpture trail will inform and delight visitors.
Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:
“Our Seaside Fun event is popular every year and combines the best in traditional seaside entertainment in a countryside destination, which is perfect for getting the family out into the fresh air.”
Gates open at 10am and visitors can pay on arrival. Those who have valid 12- month return tickets can also use these to enjoy the event.
For details, visit: www.tramway.co.uk , telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]