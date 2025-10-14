Half-term Halloween fun is coming to Derbion this October

With plenty of frightful fun planned for families to enjoy, Derbion has revealed that a new spooktacular Halloween event is coming to the centre this half term.

On 29th, 30th and 31st October, families can celebrate the Halloween weekend at Miss Prunella Pumkin’s School of Wizardry, where enchanting adventures await.

From witchery workshops to mysterious mini-games, children are invited to join Miss Prunella and her ghoulish assistants to learn how to become witches and wizards for the day. Little monsters can get stuck in with wand-making and potion-brewing in magical guided workshop sessions taking place every 30 minutes from 10am - 4pm.

Packed with hands-on activities, immersive storytelling, and spooky surprises, tickets are just £3 per child and available to book in advance via www.derbion.com/events/halloween-2025/.

Throughout the Halloween weekend, shoppers can also enjoy a spooky trail around the centre, finding 12 creepy characters in the windows of some of the centre’s leading retailers.

Costing just £1 to enter, all proceeds raised from the trail will go to Derbion’s charity of the year, Over The Wall Camp, and those who complete this haunting hunt will also receive a treat* at the end.

Plus, there are plenty of deals and offers available at a selection of Derbion’s leading retail and leisure providers, including:

Movie lovers can enjoy £5 family tickets for selected films at Showcase Cinema de Lux, allowing families to enjoy favourites such as A Minecraft Movie, How To Train Your Dragon (Live action) and Monsters Inc. for less. Find out more via https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/52024-families-for-a-fiver/

Paradise Island Adventure Golf’s annual pumpkin hunt returns from 27th October – 2nd November, where families can discover a spooky spelling trail around the course. Completed entries must be returned to the pay booth, after which all correct entries will be entered into a draw to win a one-month unlimited pass for four people.

Hollywood Bowl is offering spooktacular savings this October half term. Bowlers of all ages can enjoy 50% off standard games before 11am by simply entering the code SPOOKY50 when prompted at checkout.

LUSH fans can pick their poison with the option of two frightfully exciting bath bomb workshops to choose from, making either a Mad Scientist bath bomb or an Abracadabra bubble wand. Plus, enjoy games such as Cauldron Jelly Tossing and take home a ghoulish goodie bag at the end of the session. Tickets start at £17 per person, and are available to book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lush-derby-halloween-events-tickets-1708280465859?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said: "With the spooky season just around the corner, we’re thrilled to announce our brand-new Halloween workshop event, as well as the return of our popular spooky trail, offering families affordable activities to keep the kids entertained this half term.

“Whether it's shopping the latest autumn trends, grabbing a bite to eat with friends or enjoying a spooky day out with the family, we’re proud to offer something for everyone at Derbion.”

For more details, please visit www.derbion.com.