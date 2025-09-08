Gulliver’s Kingdom to host discounted fundraising weekend for Ashgate Hospice

Visitors to Gulliver’s Kingdom can enjoy all the thrills of the theme park while raising vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.

The special charity weekend in support of the hospice takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21.

Entry to the theme park in Matlock Bath over that weekend costs from just £17 per person, with £2.50 of each ticket sold donated to Ashgate Hospice.

The hospice in Chesterfield provides palliative and end-of-life care, free of charge to people aged 18 and over, caring for people living with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung diseases.

Gulliver’s mascot’s Gully and Gilly Mouse at a previous charity weekend at Gulliver’s Kingdom

As it is not an NHS hospice, Ashgate relies on donations to provide these services to patients and their families.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We have loved supporting our friends at Ashgate over the last few years and have seen at first hand the wonderful care and support they provide to patients and families at such a difficult time. It is an honour for us to again be able to host a fundraising weekend for the hospice.

“Our charity weekends always prove popular and we’re sure this year will be no different, with so many exciting things to do and see around the resort, including our new ride for this year – the Tree Top Drop, which boasts spectacular views of the

surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop. It’s already proving to be a big hit with thrill-seekers of all ages!”

There are more than 30 fantastic rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy at Gulliver’s Kingdom, including the Upside Down House in the park’s Fairy Kingdom area, the amazing animatronic dinosaurs, the Pirate Ship, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has a cool adventure trail for children to explore and is now home to the fantastic Flying Bikes ride.

For a special treat, why not book in for an overnight stay and turn your visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom a weekend break. The park has an exciting variety of accommodation options, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites.

For more information and to book tickets for the charity weekend, please visit www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of Ashgate Hospice, visit: ashgatehospice.org.uk