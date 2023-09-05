‘Grand Designs’ architect gives talk on Greener Homes

Watch more videos on Shots!

With Autumn approaching and fuel bills set to rise again, Richard Lomas will be giving his timely talk on 'Greener Homes: reducing energy demand through low energy design', on Tuesday 3 October at 7.30pm.

His presentation will feature several projects in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire in which existing homes have had energy saving measures installed. A Q&A session will follow the talk.

Richard's practice Lomas and Mitchell Architects, based at Markham Vale, specialises in designing low energy, healthy, beautiful homes.

Example of deep retrofit

The free talk is being organised by community group Transition Chesterfield in the lead up to an Eco Homes Open Event the following weekend, Sat 7 - Sun 8 October.

The talk is aimed at anyone who wants to find out how they can make their home more comfortable and reduce energy usage.

Richard Lomas said "Most of us have scope to make our homes more energy-efficient. If you are planning to extend or refurbish your home, it is the perfect time to improve the quality of the building fabric; to think about airtightness and internal air quality.

"I hope that some of the case studies I share will inspire you to make changes to your own home."

Organiser Lisa Hopkinson from Transition Chesterfield said "We are delighted that Richard has agreed to share his wealth of experience of designing greener homes with all of us.

"We want to give people some ideas and inspiration ranging from small improvements to deep retrofits, which can not only save energy but reduce their carbon emissions."

All are welcome to this free event.

Booking is recommended here.