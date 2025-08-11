Golden Gates Gallop returns this September – community race with a big heart

Now in its 39th year, the event has become a much-anticipated fixture on the local calendar, attracting hundreds of runners each autumn. Organised entirely by volunteers, the Gallop raises vital funds for Blood Cancer UK, with every penny of profit going directly to the charity.

There are two routes to choose from: a 5-mile race, popular with club runners and casual joggers alike, and a 2-mile fun run designed for families and younger participants. Both routes showcase the park’s stunning woodland paths and take runners beneath the iconic golden gates that give the event its name. The post-race village, based at Elvaston Cricket Club, will be open throughout the day with refreshments, music, a charity raffle and local stalls — creating a great day out for runners and spectators alike.

This year’s finisher medal comes with a special local twist. It’s been designed by Hugo Roberts, aged just 7, from Shardlow Primary School, following a school art competition run by the organisers. Every runner — whether they complete the 5-mile race or the family fun run — will receive Hugo’s medal at the finish line. (*photo opportunity available)

The 2025 Gallop is proudly sponsored this year by Oxygen Active Play at Pride Park, who are supporting the event and helping spread the word. Every runner who takes part will also receive a special discount voucher for Oxygen, giving them the chance to enjoy some post-race fun and fitness with family and friends.

Event spokesperson Alan Armstrong said: “The Gallop is all about community — running together, supporting a good cause, and enjoying the amazing setting of Elvaston Castle. Whether you're aiming for a PB or just a morning out with the family, we’d love to see you on the start line this September.”

Organisers are keen to encourage new participants this year and are offering a £2 discount to local running clubs to help get even more people involved.

Entries are open now and filling fast. For more information and to register, visit goldengatesgallop.org.

