Go out of this world at Midland Railway - Butterley
Travel on the Steam & Diesel hauled service from Butterley Station to Swanwick Junction where there will be meteorite handling and a chance to dress up as an astronaut and try astronaut food!
The Wonderdome will be doing timed shows over the weekend showing the depths of space. Slots will need to be booked on the day.
Plus we have story telling with author Gareth Baker and STEM drop in sessions.
Explore the Complex at Swanwick Junction, where you will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, Deeley’s Tearoom, Demonstration Signal Box, the West Shed and the Country Park. Other attractions may also be open.
Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley, Derbyshire. Address - Butterley Station, Ripley, DE5 2QZ. Tel 01773 570140. www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk. Email – [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.