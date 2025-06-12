Glass Rhino, Paytron Saint and Heads Off to play Hasland Club

Three years on a "labour of love" for S40time head honchos Aaron Brown and David McPhie resulted in "Made in Chesterfield - 100 Years of Chesterfield Music" being released last December, to critical acclaim. Whilst it was hard to represent all genres and all ages in a single book and double-CD release, the duo produced a fascinating historical insight into the Chesterfield Music scene - laying down the foundations for the next generation of musicians and artistes, and paving the way for future volumes after being overwhelmed by submissions following an appeal in The Derbyshire Times in January 2022.

Demand has been such that S40time are now sponsoring regular gigs of original music at Hasland Club called The S40time Sessions. The first event in April saw local heroes The Crooks packing the Club the day after their CFC Kit launch with Derby's Alchemy Band and award winning Tommy Jones in support.

This "second coming" on Friday 20th June sees Chesterfield/Sheffield rock combo Glass Rhino gracing the stage with a first ever set of all-originals. Amber Valley's Alt-rock trio Paytron Saint are the much anticipated support ahead of their second appearance at Derbyshire's YNot Festival, whilst former Rumpus, Dazy Age and current Babybird bassist Danny Lowe kicks off proceedings with his solo show - Heads Off.

S40time is a Community Interest (Not-for-profit) Company celebrating Music and the Arts in Chesterfield and Derbyshire, with any profits reinvested into more gigs, and successive volumes of "Made in Chesterfield", and then hopes to then expand into "Made in Derbyshire" - inspiring future musicians and providing a platform to express their considerable respective talents. The Podcast and Youtube Channel - S40time - came to life in 2020 when Aaron interviewed David McPhie about his hand in signing Joe Cocker in 1967, and bringing greats like Pink Floyd, Free, Little Richard and Fleetwood Mac to Chesterfield in the 60's and 70's. The podcast continues to showcase local talent with appearances from Patawawa, Kai Undrell, AL Needham and Danny Burton in recent times. www.youtube.com/s40time

Tickets are £10 on the door, £8 in advance, £5 to Hasland Club members or NUS (Student) Members on production of a valid card: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hasland-club/s40time-sessions-glass-rhino-with-support-from-paytron-saint-and-heads-off/e-xzzlbm

