Get your hands on history: Free family friendly history workshop for February half-term

By Zoe Sheppard
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 16:16 BST
Curator, Claudia, with our new handling materials.Curator, Claudia, with our new handling materials.
Curator, Claudia, with our new handling materials.
Join us at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum this half term on Tuesday 18th February from 1pm-2pm to get your hands on history.

We are so excited to reveal our brand-new Handling Box, packed full with incredible artefacts!

Explore how ordinary people became and still become refugees, by handling amazing objects that have been donated to us by Holocaust Survivors. This workshop is free and family-friendly and will be led by one of our expert educators.

Book your free tickets now via our What's On page: www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/get-your-hands-on-history-free-family-friendly-history-workshop-for-february-half-term

Admission charge applies.

The National Holocaust Centre and Museum is located in near Laxton, Newark. For more information, visit our website: www.holocaust.org.uk

