Get your hands on history: Free family friendly history workshop for February half-term
We are so excited to reveal our brand-new Handling Box, packed full with incredible artefacts!
Explore how ordinary people became and still become refugees, by handling amazing objects that have been donated to us by Holocaust Survivors. This workshop is free and family-friendly and will be led by one of our expert educators.
Book your free tickets now via our What's On page: www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/get-your-hands-on-history-free-family-friendly-history-workshop-for-february-half-term
Admission charge applies.
The National Holocaust Centre and Museum is located in near Laxton, Newark. For more information, visit our website: www.holocaust.org.uk