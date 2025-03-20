Get your boots on for this year’s Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

The Chesterfield Area Walking Festival is returning, with walks exploring the area which are suitable for everyone.

Running from Saturday 10 May until Sunday 18 May there are scenic routes for all abilities from gentle strolls to exhilarating hikes - this is your chance to boost your fitness, reduce stress, meet people, and soak in the great outdoors.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Walking Festival offers a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the local area, there are walks suitable for all abilities and some fantastic experiences that will let you learn more about our area. Make sure you book your tickets soon as the festival is always very popular.”

Led by trained guides, each walk offers a unique blend of history, wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you're looking for a family friendly adventure or a rewarding challenge, there's something for everyone.

Many of the walks are run in partnership with local groups including Friends of Spital Cemetery, Hairy Hikers, The National Trust, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Ramblers Association, Don Catchment Rivers Trust, Chesterfield Canal Trust and more.

Lots of fantastic walks from previous years are returning including tours of Spital ceremony, Ogston and Ashover Circular, and the Bumblebee Safari.

But there are also some new walks for 2025 including a tour of haunted pubs in Chesterfield, a route around the historic iron industry in Renishaw and a short trip to look at the industrial history of Brampton.

Most of the planned walks will be free, but booking is essential unless stated otherwise.

You can find out more about the festival and book your tickets by visiting: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/chesterfield-area-walking-festival-2025

