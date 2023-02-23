Fundraising Easter fair for cat rescue group
Help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending an Easter Fair at Hillstown Village Hall, Bolsover on Sunday 2nd April, 12pm until 4pm.
There will be a variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products, women’s fashion and jewellery, Usborne books, bodyshop, wax melts, crystals and more! You can purchase hot food and refreshments through the serving hatch in the main hall from Danielle’s Cupcake Heaven. There will also be an ice cream van in attendance