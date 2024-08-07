From New York to Bakewell Town Hall
Following sell out seasons of his work in New York at 59E59 Theatres and in London at the Tabard Theatre, Tim is now taking a well earned break before hitting the touring and festival trail again in September. This break includes a week in the Peak District, but whilst here, he has been unable to resist giving a couple of performances at Bakewell Town Hall.
Jack's Ashes is a cricket themed solo comedy as Jack addresses the audience as his team, inspiring them to the win he craves. Wickets fall like a ticking time bomb until he has to pad up himself as the last man in and go out and try and save the day. Will he pull it off? Or will his past catch up with him?
Watson: The Final Problem sees the familiar figure of Dr Watson telling the Moriarty story from his perspective. It is 1894, Sherlock Holmes and Watson's beloved wife Mary are both gone, but rumour is rife, a dark web of intrigue haunts the city and it is time to set the record straight.
BBC sit-com fans will remember Tim Marriott starring in seven series of The Brittas Empire in the 1990s. Now an internationally travelling theatre writer and performer, his work has won 5* reviews and awards across the globe including two Best Theatre Awards at Adelaide Festival, Best Performance and Best Actor at Edinburgh Festival and a sell-out 'Brits Off Broadway' season in New York.
But in August, he'll be in Bakewell!
