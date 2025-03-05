From Little Eaton kitchen to international concert tour – Derbyshire village community choir to sing at the Menin Gate in Belgium

What started as a handful of friends singing pop songs in the kitchen has now become a choir with over 70 members - and they’re about to come face to face with their biggest ever audience.

The Kitchen Chorus, a community choir founded in Little Eaton in 2019, has been selected to sing at the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium, as part of its first-ever European tour this coming April.

The tour, organised by Derby company Rayburn Tours, will see the choir perform at three historic venues in Belgium and France, including at the deeply moving Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing, where the Last Post has been sounded every evening since 1928 to honour fallen soldiers of the First World War. The choir’s successful audition for this ceremony marks a significant milestone in its journey from a casual singing group to a close-knit and hard-working musical ensemble.

Founder and musical director Dave Halford says: "We were just a group of friends belting out songs in my kitchen for fun. None of us imagined that a few years later, we’d be singing at one of the most important war memorials in the world. It’s been an amazing experience so far, not only musically rewarding, but also as a fantastic way to bring people together, and along the way we’ve been able to raise significant funds for a range of charitable causes.”

The Kitchen Chorus, which now includes members aged 20 to 91 (yes, really!) has evolved beyond pop songs and show tunes to tackle classical repertoire, with recent concerts featuring works by Mozart and Vivaldi. While the camaraderie and post-rehearsal trips to the pub remain central to the choir’s spirit, the growing confidence of its members has led them to embrace bigger performances - including this international tour.

"To go from singing Toto’s song ‘Africa’ in 2019 in ‘80s fancy dress at a village fundraiser to standing under the Menin Gate singing as part of such a moving occasion is beyond anything I ever envisaged for the choir” adds Dave. "This tour is a huge step for us, and we’re looking forward to singing in some beautiful places and making the most of the brilliant excursions Rayburn Tours has organised for us – the brewery tour is going to be a highlight for me!"

Before heading to Belgium, the Kitchen Chorus will be giving a midweek concert at St Peter’s Church in Belper on Tuesday 1st April at 7.30. The concert will be raising funds for the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust, a charity set up by Little Eaton couple Derek and Pauline Latham to educate and inform people on how to recognise the signs of a condition that can be fatal if not diagnosed early enough. The programme will include sacred and secular music and there will be pre and interval drinks on sale at the bar.