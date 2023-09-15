Freedom Leisure launch seated exercise class for people living with health conditions in Derbyshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

The new weekly classes start on Monday 18 September from 12:30pm to 1:15pm and the sessions will be held at Ashbourne Leisure Centre, Clifton Road, Ashbourne, Derbyshire, DE6 1DR.

Physical activity has been shown to help support the mental and physical wellbeing of people living with long-term health conditions and it’s hoped the new classes will allow more people in Derbyshire to enjoy being active.

The programme will focus on building participants’ muscle and bone strength, flexibility and joint mobility while also reducing the risk of falls and lowering stress levels.

Melanie Flude, Commercial Manager for the Derbyshire Dales at Freedom Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our new seated exercise classes for people living with long-term health conditions in Derbyshire.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people living in our local communities to try a new type of exercise in a fun and social way and we hope that more people living with the condition will be able to take part.

“The new classes are being hosted by our skilled coaches who understand the needs of people living with health conditions and how to help them enjoy being active. We’re committed to ‘improving lives through leisure’.”

For more information about the new seated exercise sessions, contact Melanie Flude on 07500 861725 or email [email protected].