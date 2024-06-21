Free music events at Lyme this Summer back for another year
Lyme Park is excited to present "Tunes in the Timber Yard," a series of free live acoustic music events every Saturday this summer. From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, enjoy a variety of genres, including folk, Irish ditties, rock, and blues, performed by talented local artists.
Visitors can relax with a drink from the Timber Yard Café, visit the new street food truck by Kafiene, or bring your own picnic and blankets. Explore the stunning scenery and wildlife of Lyme Park before or after the performances.
Event Details:
- Dates: Saturdays from June 22 to July 20, 2024
Saturday 22 June Emma Black (Singer guitarist)
Saturday 29 June Gally Canters (Folk group)
Saturday 6 July Duo Amanti (Sensational string duo)
Saturday 13 July Will Hawthorne (Singer guitarist)
Saturday 20 July Darren Poyzer (Singer guitarist)
- Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Location: Timber Yard, Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NR
- Admission: The event is no additional charge (Normal admission charges apply, £7 per adult, £3 per child)
· Visit Lyme by bus, train or cycle for a 10% green wheels discount from the café
Parking and Accessibility: Accessible parking is available near the Timber Yard. The event area is flat and features cobblestone ground.
“We're thrilled to bring this vibrant event to our community,” says Meghan MacGabhann, Experience and Visitor Programming Manager at Lyme. “It's a perfect opportunity to enjoy live music in a historic setting.”
After the event escape into the parkland and surround yourself with nature and beauty in the 1400-acre parkland. Ramble to see panoramic views of surrounding counties and spot follies in the landscape. There’s nothing like a garden full of summer flowers to lift the spirits. Take a stroll in the sunshine as flowers flood Lyme's garden with colour. Later on this summer visitors can explore the 1400-acre parkland at Lyme. Families can run wild in Crow Wood play area and later on this Summer from the 24th July Summer of Play is back with six weeks chock-full of games and activities to try.
