Free music events at Lyme this Summer back for another year

By popular demand, Tunes at the Timber Yard is back again with live performances on Saturdays in June and July with modern music at a historic National Trust place.

Lyme Park is excited to present "Tunes in the Timber Yard," a series of free live acoustic music events every Saturday this summer. From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, enjoy a variety of genres, including folk, Irish ditties, rock, and blues, performed by talented local artists.

Visitors can relax with a drink from the Timber Yard Café, visit the new street food truck by Kafiene, or bring your own picnic and blankets. Explore the stunning scenery and wildlife of Lyme Park before or after the performances.

Event Details:

Enjoy live music at Lyme, Cheshire

Dates: Saturdays from June 22 to July 20, 2024

Saturday 22 June Emma Black (Singer guitarist)

Saturday 29 June Gally Canters (Folk group)

Saturday 6 July Duo Amanti (Sensational string duo)

Saturday 13 July Will Hawthorne (Singer guitarist)

Saturday 20 July Darren Poyzer (Singer guitarist)

Time : 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location : Timber Yard, Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NR

: Timber Yard, Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NR Admission: The event is no additional charge (Normal admission charges apply, £7 per adult, £3 per child)

· Visit Lyme by bus, train or cycle for a 10% green wheels discount from the café

Parking and Accessibility: Accessible parking is available near the Timber Yard. The event area is flat and features cobblestone ground.

“We're thrilled to bring this vibrant event to our community,” says Meghan MacGabhann, Experience and Visitor Programming Manager at Lyme. “It's a perfect opportunity to enjoy live music in a historic setting.”