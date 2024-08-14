Free music event planned at Derby’s Electric Daisy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A line up of local musicians will come together on Saturday August 31 for a free daytime music event at Derby’s Electric Daisy to raise money for a local charity.

Entry for the event between 12 noon and 7.30pm is free of charge but donations will go to Derbyshire’s specialist child exploitation charity Safe and Sound who are currently refurbishing a new safe space for young people and families at a former restaurant next door to the venue in Bold Lane.

The event has been organised by 17-year-old Alfie Bricknell who set up Musikbox earlier this year to showcase up and coming musicians of all genres with more than 200 artists and events featured for free on his website www.musikbox.co.uk

The line up for the event will include singer/songwriters Lara Elise Grant, Jude Forsey and Romy; Indie rock and roll band Sura Laynes and Alchemy; alternative rock bands Beggars Bliss and Skeeve; as well as music from young people at Baby People.

Singer songwriter Jude Forsey

Alfie, from Derby, explained: “This will be a great chance to see some of the brightest local up and coming artists who are coming together for a free day of music.

“We are asking for donations on the door and Safe and Sound will be having stalls at the event so we hope to raise a good amount of money for charity who support some of the most vulnerable young people and their families in the city and county.”

He continued: “Music plays a huge part within my life, from being a DJ at 14-years-old to listening to all genres of music regularly.

“Musikbox aims to support and display upcoming musicians from all over the UK by offering them a free space to display who they are and their story. Whether we do interviews with musicians, videos at music events/festivals and hold our own music events - our entire purpose will always remain to support upcoming musicians.”

Skeeve

Safe and Sound CEO Tracy Harrison added: “Music brings so much to everyone’s lives but particularly young people.

“The young musicians who are giving their time for the event are a true inspiration to others and this event is therefore the perfect way to not only raise money for Safe and Sound but also to celebrate the talent, resilience and bright futures of young people in our local communities.

“It is also an opportunity for us to spread the word about our new premises next door to Electric Daisy and raise awareness of grooming and exploitation facing young people in our city and county both online and in person.”

For more information about the Musik Event, visit https://www.musikbox.co.uk/events and, for find out more about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity at https://www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk/