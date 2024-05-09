Free course for carers working in Chesterfield
Starting later this month, ‘Care to Learn’ is aimed at equipping care workers with key skills to help enhance their health and social care careers.
The course is being run by the WEA (wea.org.uk), an organisation with over 120 years’ experience in providing community-based learning for adults and has been grant funded by Chesterfield Borough Council.
‘Care to Learn' will provide participants with practical study skills including effective note-taking techniques and time management; it will teach critical thinking and problem-solving skills, plus it will help boost digital skills aimed at equipping carers with the skills they need to progress in today's technology-driven environment.
Starting 22nd May 2024 for 10 weeks, this free course runs every Wednesday from 10.00am to 1.00pm from a central Chesterfield venue.
Any carers interested in taking the course should request their place via their care home manager. Care home managers should then contact the WEA with the names of interested participants and for further information on enrolment. Contact: hhopkins@wea.org or 07500 815601.
Care to Learn is just one of a range of projects and initiatives which is being funded by Chesterfield Borough Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, after the council was successful in securing £2.6 million from the Government. It will fund initiatives, until 2025, which are designed to improve life for local people and support local businesses.