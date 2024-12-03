Free children art workshops in Derby

Artcore is excited to announce Your Space, My Space, a series of free weekly creative workshops designed for young artists aged 8–15.

These fun and inspiring workshops provide a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of art, nature, and public spaces, sparking creativity while fostering environmental awareness and community spirit.

From creating eco-friendly art with natural materials to reimagining the beloved Arboretum Park as an inclusive space for all, participants will engage in hands-on projects that highlight the transformative power of art in public spaces. The workshops will also introduce attendees to inspiring artists and the world of environmental art, igniting new ideas and creativity.

What Participants Can Expect:

Poster for Artcore's Your Space My Space workshops

Create: Design and craft art inspired by nature and public spaces.Experiment: Use natural, sustainable materials to make eco-friendly art.Explore: Learn about public art forms, such as murals and installations, and create your own.Reimagine: Contribute to a vision for Arboretum Park as a vibrant, inclusive community hub.Why Join?

Hands-on activities that nurture creativity.Exposure to inspiring stories of environmental and community art.A chance to connect with peers, share ideas, and have fun!Workshop Details:

When: Every Wednesday, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PMWhere: Artcore Community Hub, 3 Charnwood Street, Derby, DE1 2GTCost: FREE!Spaces are limited, so do not miss out on this experience. Whether your child is an aspiring artist or simply curious about art and nature, Your Space, My Space offers a welcoming space to explore, learn, and create.

Reserve Your Spot Today:

Call: 01332 384 561Book Online: artcoreuk.com/workshop-booking