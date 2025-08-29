Free art exhibition on September 6

By Elle Smith
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
Great art exhibition at All Saints Church, Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, S42 6PU. Starts 10am - wide selection to suit all tastes.

You are invited to an amazing art exhibition on Saturday 6th September 2025 at 10am - 4pm. Artwork has been created by the Wingerworth Art Group, an enthusiastic and talented team who meet every Wednesday morning. This is a great venue with plenty parking and refreshments will be available on the day. You will get a chance to meet some of the artists and may have the opportunity to purchase some of the artwork. There will be other items available and a raffle on the day.

