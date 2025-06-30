Former Wirksworth Grammar School pupils holding their annual get together in July

By tony jones
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 19:54 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
Your Worldplaceholder image
Your World
Old Wirksworthians are meeting in July almost 100 years after their Association was formed.

The Old Wirksworthians Association (OWA) was formed in 1926 for former pupils of the Anthony Gell Grammar School, Wirksworth.

Over the years it has held regular events for members to meet, notably the annual celebration of the School's founding in 1576 by Anthony Gell, with support from Agnes Fearn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the acquisition by the School of Comprehensive status in 1965, the OWA continued for several decades but was eventually wound up in 2023 - age, infirmity and deaths having reduced the active membership considerably.

A WhatsApp group was then formed for the remaining members to keep in touch and, following a small lunch gathering last year, a repeat get-together will be held this year on 15th July at the Knockerdown Inn, near Carsington Water. About two dozen of the group are booked to attend.

Organiser and former OWA Chair, Tony Rugman-Jones, said: "Our annual get together is very popular and we've more people attending than last year. Hopefully we can also celebrate the Centenary of the formation of the OWA in 2026."

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice