Former Wirksworth Grammar School pupils holding their annual get together in July

Your World

Old Wirksworthians are meeting in July almost 100 years after their Association was formed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Wirksworthians Association (OWA) was formed in 1926 for former pupils of the Anthony Gell Grammar School, Wirksworth.

Over the years it has held regular events for members to meet, notably the annual celebration of the School's founding in 1576 by Anthony Gell, with support from Agnes Fearn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the acquisition by the School of Comprehensive status in 1965, the OWA continued for several decades but was eventually wound up in 2023 - age, infirmity and deaths having reduced the active membership considerably.

A WhatsApp group was then formed for the remaining members to keep in touch and, following a small lunch gathering last year, a repeat get-together will be held this year on 15th July at the Knockerdown Inn, near Carsington Water. About two dozen of the group are booked to attend.

Organiser and former OWA Chair, Tony Rugman-Jones, said: "Our annual get together is very popular and we've more people attending than last year. Hopefully we can also celebrate the Centenary of the formation of the OWA in 2026."