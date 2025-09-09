Forgotten paintings set to make a lofty amount at auction

The paintings were discovered by Irita Marriott whilst filming 'The Derbyshire Auction House.'

A pair of forgotten paintings are attracting a huge amount of attention ahead of going to auction this week. The pair were discovered in a loft during a house clearance being carried out by Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers whilst filming for the new series of ‘The Derbyshire Auction House’.

The portraits, which date to the 17th/18th century, would have originally been part of much larger pieces of artwork but at some point in their lives were cut down and mounted on canvas to make smaller works. The painting of the female figure is thought to depict St. Barbara, while the male figure is believed to depict Christ or St. Sebastian.

Irita Marriott says: “When I brought the pictures down from the attic and showed them to the seller they said ‘they're not mine, I've never seen them before!’ They had no idea they even existed! Anything could happen on auction day but we think they could be something really special, we just hope the bidders see it too!”

The paintings will feature in Irita Marriott Auctioneers & Valuers September sale on Thursday, September 11, lot 816 & 817. The auction is being held at Melbourne Assembly Rooms and online. Visit iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk for more information.