For one night only - Boy on a Dolphin are back in Bakewell

Boy on a Dolphin are back at the Medway Centre, Bakewell, for a 4th year, this time on a SATURDAY NIGHT, July 26th.

If you've seen 'Boy on a Dolphin' before, you'll know you can expect an amazing evening of beautiful, original music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley. Tickets sold really quickly last year, so don't leave it too late !!

The original four band members, John Reilly, Andy Needham, Pete Hiley and Darren Ford will be joined by new member Anthony Lomas, so expect a surprise or two. They will, of course,be playing all of their greatest songs, including ‘Words Inside', ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and, of course, ‘Fire’, but in addition, they will showcase some amazing brand new songs so don't miss it !!

Bring your own drinks and please take away what you bring.

Boy on a Dolphin

Tickets are £20 and are also available from the venue (01629 813638) during office hours, or by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552.

Event Details

Doors Open at 6:45pm

Starts at 7:30pm