For one night only: Boy on a Dolphin are back in Bakewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After sold-out concerts in July 2022 , 2023 and 2024, and in response to requests from their fans, Boy on a Dolphin are back at the Medway Centre, Bakewell on a Saturday night, July 26th!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've seen 'Boy on a Dolphin' before, you'll know you can expect an amazing evening of beautiful, original music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley. Tickets sold really quickly last year, so don't leave it too late !!

The original four band members, John Reilly, Andy Needham, Pete Hiley and Darren Ford will be joined by latest member Anthony Lomas, so expect a surprise or two. They will, of course, be playing all of their greatest songs, including ‘Words Inside', ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and, of course, ‘Fire’, but in addition, they will showcase some amazing brand new songs so don't miss it !!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring your own drinks and please take away what you bring !!

Boy on a Dolphin on Stage

Tickets are £20 and are also available from the venue (01629 813638) during office hours, or by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552. Book online at Boy on a Dolphin Gigs – art music events

Event Details:

Doors Open at 6:45pm

Starts at 7:30pm