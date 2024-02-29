Football freestyler Jay Rosa performs at Pride Park Stadium in support of Mental Health UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the world of football, there are many ways to shine and make a difference. One individual who is capturing hearts and attention across England is Jay Rosa, a talented football freestyler who is on a mission to perform at every football league stadium in the country in support of Mental Health UK.

Jay embarked on his EFL Tour in January 2023 with a vision to showcase his amazing football freestyle skills on-the-pitch at various Football League Stadiums. Since the start of his tour, Jay has already left a lasting impression on audiences, performing in front of crowds exceeding 50,000 spectators.

Jay's tour has taken him to some of the most iconic football stadiums in England. Clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and many others have welcomed Jay Rosa to showcase his extraordinary talent and dedication to making a positive impact.

What sets Jay Rosa apart is not just his incredible football freestyle skills but also his commitment to using his talent for good. The support and recognition he has received speak volumes about his ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. His performances not only entertain but also support meaningful causes, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

With over 50 football clubs booked in for the 2023/24 season, Jay could be turning up at your favourite football stadium very soon. Keep an eye out!