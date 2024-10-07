Folk music in Great Longstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Longstone Village Hall are delighted to welcome the Grace Smith Trio to the village on Saturday 16th of November. Grace Smith (fiddle/viola), Sam Partridge (concertina/guitar) and Bevan Morris (double bass) come together for an uplifting and dynamic evening of instrumental folk music.

Passionate about reimagining traditional tunes from the folk archive and performing new music inspired by this repertoire, you can expect to share in their music and hear the wonderful stories behind it as the trio smoothly weave the context and history of this repertoire with their intricate musical expertise.

Live and Local Great Longstone Village Hall Saturday November 16th at 7.30pm Tickets £12.50 Book now: leap.sumupstore.com Or: [email protected]

Doors open 7pm, licensed bar