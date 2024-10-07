Folk music in Great Longstone
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Passionate about reimagining traditional tunes from the folk archive and performing new music inspired by this repertoire, you can expect to share in their music and hear the wonderful stories behind it as the trio smoothly weave the context and history of this repertoire with their intricate musical expertise.
Live and Local Great Longstone Village Hall Saturday November 16th at 7.30pm Tickets £12.50 Book now: leap.sumupstore.com Or: [email protected]
Doors open 7pm, licensed bar
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.