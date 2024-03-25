FOLD: Derby Zine Fest
Tapping into the incredible breadth of creativity both locally and nationally, FOLD is a new fest that will celebrate and showcase all things zine, bringing zinemakers, comic creators and DIY creatives from across the UK, together in Derby! FOLD will bring a complimentary programme of activities at each venue - including a zine fair and free workshops at Deda, and a focus on comic zines and university students outputs at QUAD, as well as free activities for kids and young people.
The intention for FOLD is to bring together like-minded partnerships across Derby and Derbyshire, with all the organisations involved presenting an annual fest that gives a platform to, and shines a light on, one of the most accessible ways to be creative - zine making!
What can I see and do at the fest?!?
★ Deda theatre:
Zine Fair featuring over 35 indie zine and comic makers, free to attend.
★ Deda common room:
Screen Printing Workshop (12:00 - 15:00). A chance to print your own FOLD tote bag with 10pm Print Club’s Sian Morrell, perfect for getting all of your zines home safe and sound.Fantasy Workshop (15:00 - 17:00). Create your own tabletop world using collage techniques with Jamzilla.
★ Deda Cafe:
Derbyshire Zine Library pop-up and reading room along with free drop in zine making workshop, cut stick and explore your creativity.
★ QUAD
Independent & small press comics, stripzines and graphic novels, plus University of Derby stalls showcasing the work of students across a range of creative departments, including illustration, graphics, creative writing and publishing - free to attend.
★ QUAD Cinema:
Films to be screened include the short film ‘Zine There, Done That’, with more titles to be announced in due course.DIY Culture Film Programme
★ QUAD Participation Space:
(12.00-17.00) Free family-focussed activities including comics, badges & mask making.
NotesFor more information about Derby Zine Fest please contact [email protected]