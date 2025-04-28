Fleet of 50 classic Rolls-Royce cars will flock to the Cathedral Quarter

The event, called Wings and Wheels, has been organised by community group, Love Sadler Gate, The Old Bell Hotel and The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club, and takes place on Saturday, May 17.

Cars will be displayed on The Market Place, Iron Gate and Cathedral Green in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter, and will include some of the iconic Silver Ghosts, a 1939 Rolls-Royce Wraith – which was used by dignitaries like Winston Churchill, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom which was delivered to the Royal Yacht Brittania in 1926.

Making a special appearance on the day, will be a 1970s Rolls-Royce Shadow – which the owner says has never been cleaned but is mechanically perfect!

Paul Hurst, the owner of The Old Bell Hotel, has been working with The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club to bring this unique event to life.

He said: “Wings and Wheels is a first for Derby and I am extremely excited to be working with partners to showcase these vehicles in our city.

“Special thanks must go to The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club who have agreed to bring along their treasured vehicles and park them in the historical heart of our city.

“This event is going to be a sight to behold, and I know the people of Derby are going to love seeing all these Rolls-Royce cars.”

As well as the display of vehicles, which will also include a Phantom used by actress Gracie Fields, and English playwright and composer, Noel Coward, an exhibition of artefacts will be showcased in The Old Bell Hotel.

Old photographs, specially created videos, and heritage items will be on display.

It is believed that hundreds of Rolls-Royce enthusiasts from across the UK and Europe will attend the event, which will also showcase cars from 1910 through to modern electric Rolls-Royce cars.

Mike Wild, Secretary of the East Midlands Section Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club said: “The Wings and Wheels event is going to be fantastic.

“We have many ‘star’ cars to show people including a 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom fitted with a Spitfire Merlin engine and a 1933 Phantom II originally owned by Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhi – the Maharaja Jam Saheb.

“It has been hugely rewarding to work on this event, and I know the people of Derby are going to love to see these spectacular vehicles.

“And don’t forget to pop into the Museum of Making on the day as it has one of the original RR aeroplane engines from the first successful transatlantic flight in around 1919.”

Paul Hurst from The Old Bell Hotel, heads up the Love Sadler Gate community group and is passionate about shining a spotlight on Sadler Gate and the surrounding Historic area within the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District.

With Emma Shaw and Kay Samson, who also have businesses in Sadler Gate, the trio want to protect and promote Sadler Gate’s heritage as one of Derby’s original high streets and increase footfall.

Paul said: “Sadler Gate is a one-off - a jewel in Derby’s crown, and we need to look after it.

“It is the heartbeat of the city, and we all love this street. Since we all came together to launch the Love Sadler Gate group in 2022, thousands of people have attended our events, and it is great when we see people having a good time.

“Wings and Wheels is a new event for 2025 stretching beyond Sadler Gate, and you’ll be able to see Rolls-Royce cars in the Heart of the Historic Cathedral Quarter as well as enjoy our fabulous visitor attractions.”

To find out more about the 2025 events and Love Sadler Gate, visit: lovesadlergate.co.uk

Love Sadler Gate bring amazing events to the city of Derby.

You will be able to see more than 50 cars.