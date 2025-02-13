Five films to watch on the big screen this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air and what better way to celebrate than escaping into a world of romance, adventure, and big screen magic at Showcase Cinemas?

Nothing says romance like a big screen flick, and this Valentine’s, Showcase Cinemas is bringing audiences the ultimate way to enjoy the most loved-up season of the year, with a selection of blockbusters and a sweet discounted treat.

Valentine’s weekend screenings include:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget Jones is back! Renée Zellweger reprises her iconic role in the latest instalment of the beloved franchise. Expect love, chaos and plenty of diary worthy moments as Bridget navigates yet another chapter in her unpredictable life.

Captain America: Brave New World

Prefer action over romance? Captain America: Brave New World delivers edge of your seat thrills as Anthony Mackie takes on the mantle of Captain America. Get ready for heroic feats, powerful storytelling, and a blockbuster experience perfect for film lovers looking for an adrenaline rush.

A Complete Unknown

For those who love music and biopics, A Complete Unknown brings the story of Bob Dylan’s early years to the big screen. Delve into the rise of a folk legend as Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of the music icon, exploring his transformation into one of the most influential artists of all time.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Disney lovers can experience the magic of the savannah with Mufasa: The Lion King. This visually stunning prequel reveals the untold story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, exploring his origins and rise to become king of the Pride Lands.

Heart Eyes

Horror fans looking for a Valentine’s scare will love Heart Eyes, a chilling psychological thriller. Couples beware, as a masked maniac with glowing, red eyes returns every Valentine’s Day to terrorise unsuspecting couples.

Whether you’re swooning over Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy or gearing up for action with Captain America: Brave New World, Showcase Cinemas has the perfect Valentine’s treat for you.

From February 13th to 16th, cinemagoers can enjoy a romantic or action-packed movie night with an exclusive Valentine’s Combo Deal1, designed to make the cinema trip extra special.

The loved-up package includes 2 cinema tickets, two NICE sparkling wine cans, a large popcorn and a sweet pouch - perfect for sharing!

To purchase, simply select your desired film and showtime on the website, and the Valentine’s Combo ticket option will be available at checkout.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Valentine’s Day is all about spending time with the people you love, and what better way to do that than with a trip to the cinema?

“Whether you’re Team Bridget or Team Cap, our Valentine’s Combo makes it easy to enjoy a fantastic film on date night with a great deal to match. We can’t wait to welcome guests to a truly special movie experience during the season of romance.”

Make this Valentine’s one to remember with Showcase Cinemas, where every movie night is a love story (or superhero adventure) in the making!

For further information and to book your tickets, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/valentines.