Fitness classes turning back the clock in Tansley

A new fitness class that helps older adults to turn back the clock is proving a success in Tansley, near Matlock in Derbyshire.

Move it or Lose it exercise classes are aimed at older adults, or those with limited mobility, who want to stay active and younger for longer.

The fun and friendly group sessions are delivered by Jayne Russell, a qualified instructor who encourages and motivates her clients to join in and have fun whatever their age, gender or ability. Each exercise class helps to improve flexibility, aerobic health, balance and strength and Jayne says behind the fun and social aspect of the classes is a serious mission to help people stay independent for longer.

“Research shows that 25% of women and 7% of men over the age of 70 do not have sufficient leg strength to get out of a chair without using their arms,” she says. “This is when the problems begin as they are at risk of losing their strength and with it their independence. Just doing the right exercises can turn back the clock so people can keep doing the things they love for longer.”

Originally launched in 2010, Move it or Lose it has proved to be popular with the older generation as the classes offer opportunities to socialise and make new friends, as well as exercise along with noticeable benefits to their mobility, health and well being.

Feedback has been very positive, with one participant saying: “I really enjoy Jayne’s classes. They are fun and so beneficial to me. I love them!”

Another participant’s son says the classes have done his Dad the world of good. “Move it or Lose it classes are making a big difference to Dad's confidence,” he says. “He's started trying new things out now, since coming to Jayne. He's been on his own for three years, but now things are changing and just in time, as winters can be long and isolating for older people.”

Two classes are held on Monday afternoons at Tansley Village Hall. 2.00-2.45pm and 3.15-4.00pm. The cost per class is £6 and, if you’re new to Move it or Lose it, the first class is FREE.

Anyone wanting to book their place should email [email protected] or call Jayne on 07352 167001.