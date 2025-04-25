Fitness classes aimed at the over 60s to launch in Tansley

Class includes exercises to help improve muscle strength and endurance.

A new fitness programme that helps older people to turn back the clock is soon to arrive in Tansley, Matlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group sessions will be delivered by Jayne Russell, a qualified instructor who encourages and motivates her clients to join in and have fun whatever their age, gender or ability. Each exercise class helps to improve flexibility, aerobic health, balance and strength (FABS for short). Jayne says behind the fun and social aspect of the classes is a serious mission to help people stay independent for longer.

“Research shows that 25% of women and 7% of men over the age of 70 do not have sufficient leg strength to get out of a chair without using their arms. This is when the problems begin as they are at risk of losing their strength and with it their independence. Just doing the right exercises can turn back the clock so people can keep doing the things they love for longer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally launched in 2010, Move it or Lose it has proved to be popular with the older generation as the classes offer opportunities to socialise and meet new friends, as well as exercise along with noticeable benefits to their mobility, health and well-being.

Meet new friends, whilst helping yourself to staying active and independent for longer!

Classes will begin in mid-June and will run Mondays at 2pm and Fridays at 11am at Tansley Village Hall. The cost per class will be £6.

For anyone new to Move it or Lose it, the first class is FREE. For more details, please email [email protected] or call Jayne on 07896 538997