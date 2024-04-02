First look at luxury Derby apartments as show homes revealed for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property hunters have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the new show homes at The Silk Yard, in Liversage Street, Derby, a luxury 258-apartment development providing studio, one, two and three-bed apartments in the city.

Midlands based developer Elevate Property Group has now revealed that finished show apartments representing studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Mulberry House, will be available to view for the first time on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

David Hofton, sales and marketing director at the Birmingham-based firm, said: “This is our first Derby project and we are extremely pleased with how it has come together.

The Silk Yard in Derby

“It is the cornerstone of the wider Castleward Urban Village regeneration scheme, and this site epitomises our ethos of urban regeneration. It is already proving a hit with home buyers.”

Eager home hunters have already snapped up 60 per cent of the homes in the first phase of the three-phase project, prior to having anything to view first-hand.

It has been a demonstration of buyer confidence based on the developer’s established reputation for quality along with the site’s prime location.

Designed with a mix of buyers in mind, on show on Saturday will be a studio, one-bed, and a two-bed apartment.

Inside one of the show apartments

Louise Hutchinson, new homes marketing manager at Bagshaws Residential, said: “This will be the very first opportunity that Derby home buyers will have to view the completed show apartments and they won’t be disappointed.

“The quality of their finish is superb including high-specification kitchens with integral dishwashers and fridge freezers, and little finishing touches like brushed chrome electrical sockets throughout.

“The Silk Yard is destined to become one of the city’s most sought-after locations.”

When complete, the development will comprise three separate buildings housing 94, 110 and 54 apartments respectively.

Inside one of the show apartments

These will front John Street, Castleward Boulevard and Liversage Street, and provide optional gated residents’ parking in the centre of the horseshoe configuration - some with electric vehicle charging points – while some ground floor apartments will have private terrace areas.

It is a design that has been created by award-winning architect Corstorphine & Wright, and constructed by Midlands based firm Bode construction.

The Silk Yard has been created in an area of Derby once home to around 200 years of manufacturing history including internationally renowned names such as Rolls-Royce, Bombardier Transportation and Toyota. Now, it is becoming home to a new generation of home buyers thanks to Elevate’s £50m investment into the area.

This is a new chapter for Derby’s residential property sector and one that has been designed not only to provide luxury accommodation but also to enhance quality of life through having everything on your doorstep.

David Hofton said: “A number of cities are encouraging urban living and the regeneration of former industrial sites.

“We have included some car parking but there really is no need for a car here. There is easy access along the tree-lined and block-paved Castleward Boulevard to the railway station and, in the other direction, Derbion shopping centre.

“This prime city centre location is also opposite the open green space of Liversage Square and a short walk from the River Derwent – it is a perfect place to live.”

Prices in phase one include studio apartments starting from £140,000, one-bed apartments from £185,000, two-beds from £232,500 and three-bed apartments from £300,000.

Phase one of the development is expected to be completed by August. Phase two is already under construction.

To arrange an appointment at the new Silk Yard sales suite, please call 07702 009472 or email [email protected].