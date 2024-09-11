Fireworks at Midland Railway, Butterley

Join us for our spectacular Fireworks Night 2024 at the Midland Railway – Butterley. Again in 2024, due to popular demand, Fireworks will be over two evenings on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fireworks are at 7.30pm on both Friday and Saturday evening.

Catch a train from Butterley – frequent services starting at 5pm on both evenings. The last train will leave Butterley for Swanwick at 7pm.

Enjoy the spectacular fireworks display with music at Swanwick Junction

Explore Stationary Power Display and Road Transport Display

Visit the Victorian Railwayman’s Church and Demonstration Signal Box

Take a trip on the Narrow Gauge Train through the Spooky Park if you dare (additional charge)

Indulge in seasonal food and warming hot drinks

The attractions continue after the fireworks display so there is no need to rush home. The last train back is at 9.30pm on both evenings.

Please note that access to this event is via Butterley Station only, where there is free car parking.