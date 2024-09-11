Fireworks at Midland Railway, Butterley
Join us for our spectacular Fireworks Night 2024 at the Midland Railway – Butterley. Again in 2024, due to popular demand, Fireworks will be over two evenings on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November.
Fireworks are at 7.30pm on both Friday and Saturday evening.
- Catch a train from Butterley – frequent services starting at 5pm on both evenings. The last train will leave Butterley for Swanwick at 7pm.
- Enjoy the spectacular fireworks display with music at Swanwick Junction
- Explore Stationary Power Display and Road Transport Display
- Visit the Victorian Railwayman’s Church and Demonstration Signal Box
- Take a trip on the Narrow Gauge Train through the Spooky Park if you dare (additional charge)
- Indulge in seasonal food and warming hot drinks
- The attractions continue after the fireworks display so there is no need to rush home. The last train back is at 9.30pm on both evenings.
Please note that access to this event is via Butterley Station only, where there is free car parking.
