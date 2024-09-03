Find your next job in Chesterfield

Published 3rd Sep 2024
A work and wellbeing event aims to help people find their next job in Chesterfield.

At the event people can meet employers, find out more about local job vacancies and training schemes and access wellbeing support to help them get back into work.

The event is on Thursday 12 September from 10am in Chesterfield Town Hall.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “If you’re looking for work or planning to change careers this event is here to help you. These informal events bring together businesses, training providers and support agencies to help ensure that everyone can access the support they need to get back into the workplace.”

The regular event aims to help connect people with local opportunites

Paul Munday, Employer Adviser at DWP Jobcentre Plus Derbyshire, said: “With one eye on Festive Recruitment, this event has been planned to support residents in Chesterfield and surrounding area in their efforts to secure sustainable employment. Whether this is through talking directly to employers or speaking to one of the providers in attendance about the support available to remove barriers to work.”

Derbyshire Careers Service will also be attending the event to promote training courses but also advise job seekers on how they can get support with their CV and interview techniques.

