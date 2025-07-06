Final countdown for Buxton International Festival

It’s the final countdown to Buxton International Festival 2025 (10-27 July) and tickets are selling fast. In response to demand, more tickets have been released for the festival’s most popular events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unreserved seating has been added to piano recitals by Sir Stephen Hough and Imogen Cooper; baritone Roderick Williams’ recital with Joseph Middleton; and The English Concert’s programme with mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy. In addition to these stand-out concerts, there are more than 160 other events on offer including operas, jazz gigs and book events.

Commenting CEO Michael Williams said: “We’re very excited to get the 2025 festival underway this week. Don’t miss your chance to grab a ticket – it promises to be a real show-stopper from now until 27 July.”

Here are some Hot Picks for 2025 with tickets to spare:

Roderick Williams

Shorts– four brand new 20-minute operas with four new stories of our time by four new creative partnerships;

Hamlet– Grand Opera with breath-taking spectacle, dramatic storytelling, large choruses and lush orchestration;

The Impresario – a one-act opera set in 1800. This fun-filled opera sees Leo, a down-on-his-luck impresario, Mozart fan, and comfort eater of little Dutch pancakes, tasked with putting on an opera. What could go wrong?

Diane Abbott on her book, A Woman Like Me, which focuses on her unique career in a sometimes incredibly hostile environment;

Opera Commission, Shorts

Jeremy Hunt on his book, Can We Be Great Again: Why it’s now or never for Britain

Alissa Firsovaappears in two contrasting concerts presenting original chamber works and song settings, alongside music by her parents, Elena Firsova and Dmitri Smirnov, and other key influences.

Latin for Lovers – Clare Teal features as Doris Day, and Danny Illet as Sinatra in 'Latin for Lovers - The Bossa Nova Songs of Doris Day and Frank Sinatra.'The duo are joined by 29 other musicians on stage, including special guest Lizzie Ball and a 23-piece orchestra from Opera North.

BOX OFFICE

Open 10am-6pm Monday – Saturday Tel: 01298 72190

Tickets: £27–£32; £10 for under-35s via the Next Gen Friends Scheme

MORE INFORMATION

buxtonfestival.co.uk