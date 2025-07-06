Final countdown for Buxton International Festival
Unreserved seating has been added to piano recitals by Sir Stephen Hough and Imogen Cooper; baritone Roderick Williams’ recital with Joseph Middleton; and The English Concert’s programme with mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy. In addition to these stand-out concerts, there are more than 160 other events on offer including operas, jazz gigs and book events.
Commenting CEO Michael Williams said: “We’re very excited to get the 2025 festival underway this week. Don’t miss your chance to grab a ticket – it promises to be a real show-stopper from now until 27 July.”
Here are some Hot Picks for 2025 with tickets to spare:
- Shorts– four brand new 20-minute operas with four new stories of our time by four new creative partnerships;
- Hamlet– Grand Opera with breath-taking spectacle, dramatic storytelling, large choruses and lush orchestration;
- The Impresario – a one-act opera set in 1800. This fun-filled opera sees Leo, a down-on-his-luck impresario, Mozart fan, and comfort eater of little Dutch pancakes, tasked with putting on an opera. What could go wrong?
- Diane Abbott on her book, A Woman Like Me, which focuses on her unique career in a sometimes incredibly hostile environment;
- Jeremy Hunt on his book, Can We Be Great Again: Why it’s now or never for Britain
- Alissa Firsovaappears in two contrasting concerts presenting original chamber works and song settings, alongside music by her parents, Elena Firsova and Dmitri Smirnov, and other key influences.
- Latin for Lovers – Clare Teal features as Doris Day, and Danny Illet as Sinatra in 'Latin for Lovers - The Bossa Nova Songs of Doris Day and Frank Sinatra.'The duo are joined by 29 other musicians on stage, including special guest Lizzie Ball and a 23-piece orchestra from Opera North.
Open 10am-6pm Monday – Saturday Tel: 01298 72190
Tickets: £27–£32; £10 for under-35s via the Next Gen Friends Scheme
buxtonfestival.co.uk