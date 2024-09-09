Filmmakers Shine at FrightFest with 'Charlotte' Premiere

Local filmmakers Martin Hardwick (Chesterfield) and Georgia Conlan premiered their highly anticipated film Charlotte at the renowned FrightFest film festival in Leicester Square.

The dark drama/thriller, which explores chilling themes and emotional depth, was one of the most talked-about films leading up to the event.

Starring Conlan in the titular role, Charlotte had festival-goers captivated. The film's gripping narrative, centred around a young schoolgirl seeking refuge with an older man only to find herself in an even more perilous situation, drew praise for its intricate plot twists and unexpected, breath-taking ending.

The buzz surrounding the film didn't stop there. Georgia Conlan’s powerful performance has garnered critical acclaim, with Total Film nominating her for Best Actress.

The cast of FrightFest's 'Charlotte'.

Conlan now stands alongside Hollywood heavyweights, including Demi Moore, in a category that highlights not only her talent but also the growing influence of independent British cinema. This nod from Total Film is proof that success isn’t always tied to big budgets—sometimes raw talent and compelling storytelling are all it takes.

After the successful premiere, Charlotte is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, free for Prime members.

For fans of dark British dramas and thrillers, Charlotte delivers in spades. With its sharp turns and emotionally charged scenes, the film has drawn comparisons to popular BBC thrillers. Audiences can expect to be on the edge of their seats until the very last frame, as the film’s final moments leave an indelible mark.