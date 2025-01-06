Winter Pressures: National BBC Breakfast live from Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national news crew visited Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Emergency Department today (Monday, 6 January) to share how the hospital and its services are coping during recent periods of pressure and winter weather.

This week is expected to be an extremely challenging period for the NHS as a whole and our local Trust is certainly feeling the impact of flu cases which are on the rise, along with snow and ice causing additional pressures and challenges.

The crew from national BBC Breakfast, visited the Emergency Department and broadcasted several live and pre-recorded clips during the morning, including interviews with Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive and Rachel Shephard, Service Manager for Acute Care.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive said: “Currently we’ve got over 30 inpatients with flu in our hospital. This puts real pressure on our beds on what is already a really busy time of year with winter pressures after Christmas and New Year. Those extra 30 patients with flu really put on a lot of additional pressure on us.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive being interviewed by BBC Breakfast.

“In the treatment area in our ED this morning, all of the cubicles are full, and we’ve got two rows of people sadly on trollies waiting for beds. This is not the good level of care that we want to give to our patients and it’s not what people expect. We want to be able to treat them as best as we can in the right areas.

“People waiting have been started on treatment, but it is not a very dignified way to be cared for in an open area along with other people. It doesn’t really lend itself to good quality care that I know all the fantastic colleagues we’ve got here, despite everything, are trying to give. It’s a real extra challenge for them, one that they could do without when they’re already pressured.”

The weather has caused additional issues, with some colleagues struggling to get into work and schools being closed due to the weather, adding pressure to services and teams. The hospital has seen colleagues go above and beyond, picking up extra shifts, staying overnight and providing lifts to neighbours.

Rachel Shepherd, Service Manager of Acute Care, said: “It’s incredibly busy today and to put this into perspective, we had to open a separate ward overnight to cope with the demand that is coming through the front door, and to make sure patients are being cared for in the right place. It’s incredibly challenging this morning, and the weather hasn’t helped that.

Rachel Shepherd, Service Manager for Acute Care being interviewed by BBC Breakfast.

“It’s busy, but we’re coping. The key message is for members of the public to make sure that they go to the right place. ED isn’t always the right place. Please think about calling NHS111, using an Urgent Treatment Centre, pharmacy or your GP. Please try them first before coming to ED – unless you absolutely have to, where of course, we’ll see you.”

To further promote the work of the Trust Group, which includes Chesterfield Royal Hospital, DSFS (Derbyshire Support and Facilities Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trust which manages estates and facilities) and Royal Primary Care during winter, the Trust will welcome BBC News Health Editor, Hugh Pym next week for three days to provide an exclusive inside look at the hospital’s services and day-to-day running of hospital operations.

This will be broadcast across all BBC outlets regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Clips from today and footage with Health Correspondent, Hugh Pym will be available on iPlayer. The Trust is also running the coverage and short films across their social media pages, including a short clip from Rachel about accessing the right service at the right time: www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrVcMzIl_Pk