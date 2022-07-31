Westlife will air greatest hits in sell-out Wembley show with all the action beamed live to Chesterfield Cineworld cinema

The UK’s biggest-selling band of the 21st century will sing all the hits at their show on Saturday, August 6,. including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings You Raise Me Up and If I Let You Go.

Irish heart-throbs Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian invite fans to come together in their local cinema and share in this unforgettable live experience, up close and personal.

Westlife – Live From Wembley Stadium will be broadcast direct via satellite to Chesterfield Cineworld, QUAD in Derby and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby on August 6 at 8.30pm with encore screenings at these three cinemas on August 7 at 3pm.

Ahead of the concert, which forms part of The Wild Dreams tour, Westlife said: “Without a doubt, Wembley stadium will be a career high and a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment in our lives.

“After a two-year wait, August 6th will be the biggest show we have ever undertaken in the UK and all under the arch of one of the world’s most iconic venues.

“To now announce that the show will be screened live in cinemas right across the UK, Ireland and Europe, allowing our fans who won’t be there on the night to enjoy it in real time too is something really special for us.

“We will be giving Wembley everything we’ve got on the night with all of our Greatest Hits included!

“It really is going to be incredible.”

Since the band’s formation more than 20 years ago, Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall, the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act have sold five million concert tickets worldwide.

Westlife will tour The Wild Dreams show to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on November 28 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on December 29, 2022. VIP tickets still available for Sheffield, priced £166.95, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets remaining at Nottingham are priced from £86.50 (restricted view), £148 (Hospitality Saltbox Seating), £160 (Hospitality Directors Seating), go to www.motorpointarena.co.uk