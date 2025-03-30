Watch films under the sun and stars at outdoor screenings at Hardwick Hall, Kedleston Hall and Calke Abbey
Hardwick Hall, Kedleston Hall and Calke Abbey will be showing family favourite films this summer in screenings presented by Adventure Cinema.
There’s a mix of classics, musicals and big blockbusters to enjoy under the sun and stars. Make sure to pack a picnic, take your camping chairs and blankets then sit back and enjoy the show.
Dirty Dancing (certificate 12) kicks off the run of films at Hardwick Hall on August 1 at 7.30pm. Queen Spectacular (12) will be shown on August 3 at 6.30pm. The Gruffalo/Stick Man (U) is on Sunday, August 3 at 11am followed by Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration (PG) at 3.45pm and Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone (PG) at 7pm.
The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) launches this year’s films at Kedleston Hall on June 27 at 8pm. Mamma Mia! Outdoor Extravaganza, on June 28, includes the films Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia Here We Again (both raged PG), starting at 6.45pm, plus an ABBA disco before the movies and fancy dress. The Gruffalo/Stick Man (U) will be show on June 29 at 11am, followed by Sing (U) at 3pm and Pretty Woman (15) at 7.30pm.
Calke Abbey launches its film programme with The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) on August 7 at 7.30pm. Bridget Jones Diary (15) will be screened on August 8 at 7.30pm. Queen Spectacular (12) will get the audience rocking on August 9 at 7pm. Wicked Sing-A Loong (PG) will round off the Calke Abbey programme on August 10 at 7pm.
Tickets are priced from £9.50, book online at www.adventurecinema.co.uk