Twlight in concert with live band at Sheffield City Hall on October 22, 2024.

Romance fantasy film Twilight will be accompanied by a live ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians when it is screened in Sheffield ahead of Halloween.

This live cinematic experience will visit the City Hall on October 22, more than 15 years after the film’s release.

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey.

A 12-piece ensemble of musicians will play the dark and melancholic score for Twilight, which was written by Carter Burwell who has won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for his work on The Banshees of Inisherin, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Carol.