Toy Story film with Randy Newman's music played live will head to Sheffield and Nottingham – here’s how to get tickets
Toy Story fans can see the iconic original movie accompanied by a live orchestra in a new show that will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham.
Tickets are going on sale this morning (Friday, May 14) at 10am for the presentation at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, February 17, 2022 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Toy Story in Concert will feature a screening of the groundbreaking complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live. Randy is behind signature songs including You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Strange Things and I Will Go Sailing No More.
Ever wonder what toys do when people aren't around? Disney & PIxar’s Toy Story answers that question with a fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys – Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger. Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the comically-mismatched duo eventually learn to put aside their differences, and they find themselves on a hilarious adventure-filled mission where the only way they can survive is to form an uneasy alliance.
Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert is performed by the Novello Orchestra conducted by David Mahoney.
For Sheffield tickets go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or for Nottingham visit www.trch.co.uk