Toy Story in Concert will feature a screening of the groundbreaking complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live. Randy is behind signature songs including You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Strange Things and I Will Go Sailing No More.

Ever wonder what toys do when people aren't around? Disney & PIxar’s Toy Story answers that question with a fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys – Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger. Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the comically-mismatched duo eventually learn to put aside their differences, and they find themselves on a hilarious adventure-filled mission where the only way they can survive is to form an uneasy alliance.