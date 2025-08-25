King of the waltz André Rieu will step into the spotlight for a new concert that will be broadcast live in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filmed in the breathtaking Vrijthof Square, in the heart of André’s beloved hometown of Maastricht, this summer spectacular transforms the historic setting into a glittering open-air ballroom.

Filled with timeless melodies, show-stopping waltzes, and joyful emotion, Waltz the Night Away! is more dazzling than ever—a must-see cinema event that promises to move hearts and create cherished memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let yourselves be swept away by the romance, charm and magic of maestro André —only on the big screen.

André Rieu's summer concert Waltz the Night away! will be broadcast live at cinemas in Chesterfield, Belper and Derby (photo: André Rieu/Pieces of Magic Entertainment)

The concert will be shown at Cineworld Chesterfield on August 30, 2025 at 7.30pm, August 31 at 2pm, September 2 at 1pm; Ritz Cinema in Belper on August 30 at 7pm and on August 31 at 2pm; Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby on August 30 and 31 with two screenings each day at 2.15pm and 5.45pm, September 2 at 6.45pm; Odeon Luxe Derby on August 30 at 7.15pm, August 31 at 3.15pm, September 2 at 7.15pm; QUAD Derby on February 5, 2026 at 8pm.

Highlights of the evening include the most famous waltz in the world, the Beautiful Blue Danube by Johann Strauss II, the rousing Radetzkymarch by Johann Strauss I, which brings the audience to its feet with joyful clapping and infectious energy; a tender and emotional rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love, turning the Vrijthof into a sea of swaying lights; and the nostalgic Adieu, mein kleiner Gardeoffizier.

“The Vrijthof is a very special place for me. I grew up in Maastricht, my heart beats here,” said André. “These concerts are a great celebration every year - for my city, for my orchestra and for fans from all over the world. I'm really looking forward to sharing unforgettable evenings full of music and joy with you in cinemas around the world!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening showcases fan favourites, captivating soloists, and André’s trademark charm and humour. This year André will once again be joined by special guests including the incredible singer Emma Kok. The 17-year-old, a star of the Dutch version of The Voice Kids, wowed André with her rendition of Voilà and he invited her to perform with him in Maastricht in 2023. The mesmerising performance went viral (more than 50 million views on YouTube) and their recording of the song has amassed more than30 million streams on Spotify.

Broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will offer exclusive backstage access and an insightful interview with André, available only to cinemagoers.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this feature-length cinema event features stunning cinematography that lets yoy savour every note, from beloved classics and show tunes to exuberant waltzes.

Over the past decade André Rieu has become a true cinema sensation, delighting fans worldwide with his annual Maastricht concerts and festive specials. Shattering box-office records year after year, he remains one of the world’s top-selling touring artists, with albums that consistently top international charts.

Tickets for André Rieu Waltz The Night Away! are on sale now, via www.andreincinemas.com