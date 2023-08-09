A selection of family favourites will be shown at Showcase Cinema de Lux until October to celebrate 100 years of the iconic movie studio.

Cinemagoers will be able to watch 1942’s Bambi (from August 18), followed by Disney princess classic Cinderella from August 25.

Moving into September, film fans can take a trip to Neverland as Peter Pan returns to the big screen from September 1, while 101 Dalmatians will be screened from September 8.

The Jungle Book will be screened at Showcase Cinema de Lux Derby from September 15 to 21, 2023.

The Jungle Book (from September 15), Beauty and the Beast (from September 22) and Toy Story (from September 29) will also be screened later in the month.

The Princess and the Frog will hit the big screen once again from October 6, with the musical fantasy phenomenon Frozen screening from October 13, just three days before The Walt Disney Company’s 100th birthday.

Jon Dixon, UK marketing manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We can’t wait to welcome these Disney animated favourites back to the big screen. A recent survey we carried out shows that 97% of Brits love watching animated movies, so we know there is a huge appetite for reliving our childhood and re-watching our favourite films from years gone by.

“What’s more, this is a great chance for Disney fans of all ages to see films of yesteryear for perhaps the very first time in the cinema and experience them in a setting that you just can’t get at home.

“With all tickets just £5, it really is the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy Disney classics back on the big screen.”